Left Menu

Allies Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers Over Incitements

Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway imposed sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich over their incitements of violence against Palestinians. A joint statement highlighted the unacceptable actions and the necessary steps to hold them accountable, prompting Israeli backlash and further diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:33 IST
Allies Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers Over Incitements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain and several allied nations, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, have sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, due to their continued incitement of violence against Palestinian communities.

The move, which involves freezing assets and imposing travel bans, was justified by a joint statement from the foreign ministers, asserting the ministers' actions as unacceptable and a step toward accountability. Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, expressed outrage at the decision.

The sanctions add pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The allies reiterated their commitment to Israel, emphasizing a ceasefire in Gaza, releasing hostages, and pursuing a two-state solution. Tensions remain high as Israel prepares to respond to the sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025