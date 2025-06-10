Allies Sanction Far-Right Israeli Ministers Over Incitements

Britain and several allied nations, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, have sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, due to their continued incitement of violence against Palestinian communities.

The move, which involves freezing assets and imposing travel bans, was justified by a joint statement from the foreign ministers, asserting the ministers' actions as unacceptable and a step toward accountability. Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, expressed outrage at the decision.

The sanctions add pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. The allies reiterated their commitment to Israel, emphasizing a ceasefire in Gaza, releasing hostages, and pursuing a two-state solution. Tensions remain high as Israel prepares to respond to the sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)