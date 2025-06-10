Prisoner Exchange Marks a New Chapter in Russia-Ukraine Relations

A fresh development emerged on Tuesday as a contingent of Russian servicemen returned home following their release from Ukrainian captivity. Concurrently, Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed back to their homeland in a strategic exchange, as reported by Interfax, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.

This move follows a significant exchange operation executed on Monday, where both nations liberated prisoners of war aged under 25. This was a result of direct bilateral discussions held in Istanbul earlier this month.

The exchange signifies a pivotal step in ongoing diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine, aiming at easing tensions and sketching a roadmap for de-escalation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)