Prisoner Exchange Marks a New Chapter in Russia-Ukraine Relations
Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange involving servicemen under the age of 25 following direct negotiations in Istanbul. The exchange sees Russian and Ukrainian servicemen returning home, with both governments working towards further conflict de-escalation through diplomatic channels.
A fresh development emerged on Tuesday as a contingent of Russian servicemen returned home following their release from Ukrainian captivity. Concurrently, Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed back to their homeland in a strategic exchange, as reported by Interfax, citing the Russian Defence Ministry.
This move follows a significant exchange operation executed on Monday, where both nations liberated prisoners of war aged under 25. This was a result of direct bilateral discussions held in Istanbul earlier this month.
The exchange signifies a pivotal step in ongoing diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine, aiming at easing tensions and sketching a roadmap for de-escalation in the region.
