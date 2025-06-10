Empowering Defense: Special Training for Jammu's Village Guards

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive training program for Village Defense Guards (VDGs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, focusing on enhancing their proficiency in weapon handling, situation awareness, and security threat response. The sessions took place in Ramgarh area, an important border region.

These training events are part of the BSF's broader strategy to fortify border security. On Monday, similar programs were held in Arnia and Gadkhal, situated in the Jammu sector. The aim is to better equip the civilian volunteers, referred to as VDGs, who reside along the International Border and Line of Control.

The BSF's initiative seeks to counter various cross-border threats, including infiltration bids and the smuggling of arms, ammunition, and narcotics. The training covers firearm handling, self-defense measures, and surveillance techniques, addressing security challenges posed by human couriers and drones.

