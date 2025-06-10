Left Menu

Empowering Defense: Special Training for Jammu's Village Guards

The BSF organized a specialized training program for Village Defense Guards (VDGs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. The training aims to enhance VDGs' skills in weapon handling, security awareness, and threat response along the border, with sessions in Ramgarh, Arnia, and Gadkhal regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:56 IST
Empowering Defense: Special Training for Jammu's Village Guards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive training program for Village Defense Guards (VDGs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, focusing on enhancing their proficiency in weapon handling, situation awareness, and security threat response. The sessions took place in Ramgarh area, an important border region.

These training events are part of the BSF's broader strategy to fortify border security. On Monday, similar programs were held in Arnia and Gadkhal, situated in the Jammu sector. The aim is to better equip the civilian volunteers, referred to as VDGs, who reside along the International Border and Line of Control.

The BSF's initiative seeks to counter various cross-border threats, including infiltration bids and the smuggling of arms, ammunition, and narcotics. The training covers firearm handling, self-defense measures, and surveillance techniques, addressing security challenges posed by human couriers and drones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025