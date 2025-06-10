Assault on Officers Highlight Challenges in Mining Oversight in Odisha
Recent attacks on mining and revenue officers in Odisha's districts highlight challenges faced during inspections of illegal mining activities. In Balasore, a junior mining officer was attacked while inspecting a sand mining site, marking a trend of increasing aggression towards officials enforcing regulations against illegal resource extraction.
Recent incidents of assault against government officers in Odisha expose the risks and challenges officials face while inspecting illegal mining activities in the state.
In the latest incident, a junior mining officer, Tapas Kumar Behera, was attacked by miscreants while inspecting a sand mining site in Balasore district's Budhabalanga riverbed.
Authorities are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind the attack on Behera, who sustained head and hand injuries and was taken to a hospital. Previous weeks saw a similar assault on a revenue department officer in Mayurbhanj district.
