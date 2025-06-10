Assault on Officers Highlight Challenges in Mining Oversight in Odisha

Recent incidents of assault against government officers in Odisha expose the risks and challenges officials face while inspecting illegal mining activities in the state.

In the latest incident, a junior mining officer, Tapas Kumar Behera, was attacked by miscreants while inspecting a sand mining site in Balasore district's Budhabalanga riverbed.

Authorities are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits behind the attack on Behera, who sustained head and hand injuries and was taken to a hospital. Previous weeks saw a similar assault on a revenue department officer in Mayurbhanj district.

(With inputs from agencies.)