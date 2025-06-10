Caretaker's Tragic End in PG Accommodation Dispute
Three individuals have been arrested for allegedly murdering a caretaker named Narender at a paying guest facility in Farrukhnagar. The dispute arose over an unpaid rent of Rs 2,000. Following multiple altercations, the accused allegedly strangled Narender, leading to their arrest by the Gurugram Police.
In a shocking incident, the Gurugram Police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged murder of Narender, a paying guest (PG) caretaker, following a dispute over unpaid rent. The accused, identified as Rahul (20), Suraj (23), and Bittu (31), were captured on the Delhi-Jhajjar bypass road.
According to authorities, the tragic affair unfolded after a Rs 2,000 rent disagreement between Narender and the accused. The deceased, Narender – also known as Tota, was found lifeless in a room at Shri Syam PG in Jat colony, Farrukhnagar, prompting a complaint from Narender's brother that led to an FIR against the trio.
The Gurugram Police revealed that Narender had persistently harassed and abused the accused, who were laborers renting a room from him. Multiple scuffles ensued, with tensions culminating in a deadly confrontation on the night of June 4, when the suspects allegedly strangled Narender. Investigations and interrogations with the accused are ongoing.
