Caretaker's Tragic End in PG Accommodation Dispute

In a shocking incident, the Gurugram Police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged murder of Narender, a paying guest (PG) caretaker, following a dispute over unpaid rent. The accused, identified as Rahul (20), Suraj (23), and Bittu (31), were captured on the Delhi-Jhajjar bypass road.

According to authorities, the tragic affair unfolded after a Rs 2,000 rent disagreement between Narender and the accused. The deceased, Narender – also known as Tota, was found lifeless in a room at Shri Syam PG in Jat colony, Farrukhnagar, prompting a complaint from Narender's brother that led to an FIR against the trio.

The Gurugram Police revealed that Narender had persistently harassed and abused the accused, who were laborers renting a room from him. Multiple scuffles ensued, with tensions culminating in a deadly confrontation on the night of June 4, when the suspects allegedly strangled Narender. Investigations and interrogations with the accused are ongoing.

