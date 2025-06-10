Tragic Canal Discovery: Arrests Made in Muzaffarnagar Trader's Murder

In Muzaffarnagar, two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of trader Naveen Mittal, whose body was discovered in the Ganga canal near Bhartiya Colony.

The police reported that a mulled argument over a financial debt led to the alleged murder, and the case has been officially registered against shopkeeper Namn Jindal and his aide, Atish.

The investigation revealed that Mittal was strangled over an unpaid amount of Rs 2 lakh, with further inquiries ongoing as legal proceedings advance.

