Tragic Canal Discovery: Arrests Made in Muzaffarnagar Trader's Murder
Two individuals were arrested in Muzaffarnagar for allegedly murdering trader Naveen Mittal. His body was found in a canal following a dispute over a debt. The accused reportedly confessed to the crime during police interrogation. Legal proceedings are in progress.
In Muzaffarnagar, two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the murder of trader Naveen Mittal, whose body was discovered in the Ganga canal near Bhartiya Colony.
The police reported that a mulled argument over a financial debt led to the alleged murder, and the case has been officially registered against shopkeeper Namn Jindal and his aide, Atish.
The investigation revealed that Mittal was strangled over an unpaid amount of Rs 2 lakh, with further inquiries ongoing as legal proceedings advance.
