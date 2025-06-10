U R Sahoo Appointed New Chairperson of RPSC Amid Political Criticism
U R Sahoo, former Director General of Police in Rajasthan, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). His appointment follows a political critique from former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding unfilled positions. Sahoo aims to maintain transparency and reform within RPSC.
U R Sahoo, a distinguished 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer, has been appointed as the new chairperson of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), as announced by Rajasthan's Raj Bhawan. The position became vacant following the completion of the previous chairman's term.
Sahoo, who previously held the position of Director General of Police, voluntarily retired from service following his new appointment. Ravi Prakash Mehrada, Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, is set to take over as the acting Director General, with a formal handover ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.
In response to his appointment, Sahoo emphasized his commitment to maintaining transparency in examinations and implementing reforms. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister, criticized the BJP-led government's delay in appointments within the RPSC, claiming it led to recruitment bottlenecks and youth frustration.
