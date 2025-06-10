Left Menu

U R Sahoo Appointed New Chairperson of RPSC Amid Political Criticism

U R Sahoo, former Director General of Police in Rajasthan, has been appointed as the new chairperson of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC). His appointment follows a political critique from former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot regarding unfilled positions. Sahoo aims to maintain transparency and reform within RPSC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:46 IST
U R Sahoo Appointed New Chairperson of RPSC Amid Political Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

U R Sahoo, a distinguished 1988-batch Indian Police Service officer, has been appointed as the new chairperson of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), as announced by Rajasthan's Raj Bhawan. The position became vacant following the completion of the previous chairman's term.

Sahoo, who previously held the position of Director General of Police, voluntarily retired from service following his new appointment. Ravi Prakash Mehrada, Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau, is set to take over as the acting Director General, with a formal handover ceremony scheduled for Wednesday.

In response to his appointment, Sahoo emphasized his commitment to maintaining transparency in examinations and implementing reforms. Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot, former Chief Minister, criticized the BJP-led government's delay in appointments within the RPSC, claiming it led to recruitment bottlenecks and youth frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025