Tragic Death of Sadhu Sparks Hunt for Perpetrators
A sadhu named Vijay Gupta was found dead with injury marks in a grain market in Ballabhgarh. Police suspect laborers beat him. No relatives have stepped forward. Forensic teams are involved, but the post-mortem awaits relative consent. Authorities are actively searching for the suspects.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident has unfolded in Ballabhgarh, where a sadhu was discovered dead in a grain market. Police reports reveal that the victim, identified as Vijay Gupta, bore injury marks, leading to suspicions of foul play.
Upon receiving the alert, police arrived at the scene and initiated forensic investigations. Initial findings suggest that the sadhu was violently attacked with sticks by young laborers operating in the market. He suffered severe injuries to various parts of his body.
The authorities are intensifying their search for the suspects. However, the absence of any relatives coming forward means the post-mortem examination is currently on hold, as confirmed by ACP Mahesh Sheoran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- sadhu
- death
- crime
- Ballabhgarh
- police
- investigation
- forensic
- grain market
- attack
- relatives
ALSO READ
Police say 11 people hurt in shooting in South Carolina beach town, reports AP.
Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Seize Illegally Transported Timber Worth Rs 3.10 Crore
Moradabad's Artistic Boost for Police Recruits: Valour and Vision
Mussoorie Police Encounter: Constable Killed, Manhunt Ensues
Patna Police Personnel Suspended After Failing to Stop Vehicle