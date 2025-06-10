Tragic Death of Sadhu Sparks Hunt for Perpetrators

A tragic incident has unfolded in Ballabhgarh, where a sadhu was discovered dead in a grain market. Police reports reveal that the victim, identified as Vijay Gupta, bore injury marks, leading to suspicions of foul play.

Upon receiving the alert, police arrived at the scene and initiated forensic investigations. Initial findings suggest that the sadhu was violently attacked with sticks by young laborers operating in the market. He suffered severe injuries to various parts of his body.

The authorities are intensifying their search for the suspects. However, the absence of any relatives coming forward means the post-mortem examination is currently on hold, as confirmed by ACP Mahesh Sheoran.

