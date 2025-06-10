Left Menu

U.S. Military's Controversial Deployment Amid Los Angeles Protests

President Donald Trump deployed U.S. Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles to control protests sparked by immigration raids. Despite California Governor Gavin Newsom's objections, the military presence escalated tensions. Protests, mostly peaceful, included some violent incidents leading to arrests and backlash against Trump's actions.

Updated: 10-06-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:14 IST
U.S. Military's Controversial Deployment Amid Los Angeles Protests
The arrival of hundreds of U.S. Marines in Los Angeles, ordered by President Donald Trump, has intensified the discord surrounding the protests ignited by recent immigration raids. Trump's decision to activate 4,000 National Guard troops has drawn significant criticism from California Governor Gavin Newsom and other local figures, who view it as a disproportionate reaction to predominantly peaceful demonstrations.

Military officials confirmed around 700 Marines are stationed in readiness to protect federal assets, while Los Angeles is already hosting approximately 2,100 National Guard members, tasked with maintaining order. Controversially, the deployment will cost an estimated $134 million, covering logistics for the troops. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass emphasized the nonviolent nature of most protests despite over 100 arrests.

Critics, including Newsom, argue that Trump's characterization of the situation as a violent occupation is exaggerated. Tension escalated further after Newsom filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of Trump's troop activation without gubernatorial consent. The rare military intervention in civil matters is perceived as a political maneuver that complicates responses by local law enforcement.

