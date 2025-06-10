Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Israel Intercepts Missile from Yemen

The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched from Yemen toward Israel, escalating tensions. This followed Israeli naval attacks on Yemeni targets as a response to the Houthi's support for Gaza. Israel warned the Houthis of a blockade if attacks continue.

Tensions Rise: Israel Intercepts Missile from Yemen
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, the Israeli military announced late Tuesday that it successfully intercepted a missile fired from Yemen directed at Israel. The launch came just hours after Israel deployed its naval forces to strike targets in the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

These developments mark a dramatic increase in hostilities, with Israel threatening to impose a naval and air blockade on the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen. The Houthis have been launching attacks on Israel, which they say are in solidarity with Gaza amid ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Israeli government has warned of severe repercussions, including potential blockades, if the Houthi assaults continue, signaling a potential further escalation in this already volatile region.

