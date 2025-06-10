Missile Defense: Tensions Rise Between Israel and Yemen

Tensions escalated on Tuesday as the Israeli military reportedly intercepted a missile from Yemen. This incident occurred shortly after Israel's navy launched attacks on targets in Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah.

The missile launch was claimed by the Houthi movement, Iran-aligned and asserting their actions in solidarity with Gaza. Israel responded with a stern warning, threatening a naval and air blockade should the attacks persist.

Amidst these hostilities, global trade in the Red Sea faces disruptions as the Houthis, controlling most of Yemen, continue their aggressive stance. The majority of their missile and drone arsenal has been neutralized by Israel, which has conducted retaliatory strikes.