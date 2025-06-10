Odisha IAS Officer Suspended Amid Bribery Scandal

The Odisha government has suspended IAS officer Dhiman Chakma following his arrest on suspicion of bribery. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi swiftly ordered the suspension after Chakma's apprehension.

Chakma, a 2021-batch officer, was nabbed by vigilance officials accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Kalahandi district. His arrest led to the discovery of Rs 47 lakh in cash at his government residence.

The General Administration Department stated Chakma will remain at the GA&PG Department headquarters in Bhubaneswar during his suspension, requiring permission for departure. After his arrest, he was denied bail, and health concerns resulted in his transfer to a hospital.