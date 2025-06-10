Left Menu

Odisha IAS Officer Suspended Amid Bribery Scandal

IAS officer Dhiman Chakma has been suspended by the Odisha government after being caught allegedly accepting a bribe from a businessman. During the investigation, Rs 47 lakh was also found at his residence. He was arrested and denied bail, later being shifted to a hospital due to health issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 23:56 IST
Odisha IAS Officer Suspended Amid Bribery Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has suspended IAS officer Dhiman Chakma following his arrest on suspicion of bribery. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi swiftly ordered the suspension after Chakma's apprehension.

Chakma, a 2021-batch officer, was nabbed by vigilance officials accepting a bribe of Rs 10 lakh in Kalahandi district. His arrest led to the discovery of Rs 47 lakh in cash at his government residence.

The General Administration Department stated Chakma will remain at the GA&PG Department headquarters in Bhubaneswar during his suspension, requiring permission for departure. After his arrest, he was denied bail, and health concerns resulted in his transfer to a hospital.

TRENDING

1
Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

Resignation at CFPB: Enforcement Official Steps Down Amid Overhaul

 Global
2
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
3
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025