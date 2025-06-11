Heritage Under Fire: St. Sophia Cathedral Damaged in Russian Assault

Kyiv's heart was rattled overnight as a Russian assault struck the historic St. Sophia Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Considered a central piece of Ukraine's cultural identity, the damage to the 11th-century monument drew fierce condemnation from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who labeled the attack 'unacceptable and catastrophic.'

The facade of the cathedral, renowned for its intricate mosaics and historical significance, partially collapsed due to the blast. Culture Minister Mykola Tochytskyi asserted that the attack targeted the essence of Ukrainian identity, while on-the-ground footage depicted a gaping cornice and fragments of plaster.

Despite the damage, which marks the first instance of harm since the war commenced, officials, including site deputy director Vadym Kyrylenko, assured the public of restoration efforts. The destructive event comes amidst continuous Russian airstrikes that persistently endanger Kyiv's architectural treasures, underscoring the global importance of safeguarding such heritage.