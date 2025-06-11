Gravel Clearance Delays Fuel Illegal Mining Boom in Rajasthan

In Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, delays in environmental clearance for gravel leases have inadvertently bolstered illegal mining activities, frustrating both authorities and the public. Of the 24 auctioned leases, merely three have received approval, highlighting a significant backlog that feeds the illegal gravel trade.

Local contractors demand swift action, citing elevated prices due to under-the-counter dealings by the gravel mafia. The Marwar Building Construction Contractors Union has called for immediate intervention to stabilize access and pricing for consumers, who currently bear the brunt of inflated costs.

This situation has also endangered public safety. Recent incidents, including the death of a police officer due to reckless gravel dumper driving, underscore the seriousness of the issue. Law enforcement, under pressure, has initiated multiple arrests and vehicle seizures, and the case has attracted judicial attention demanding comprehensive investigation.

