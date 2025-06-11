Left Menu

Gravel Clearance Delays Fuel Illegal Mining Boom in Rajasthan

Delays in granting environmental clearance for gravel leases in Jodhpur, Rajasthan are facilitating illegal mining activities, while placing a burden on consumers and authorities. Despite 24 leases auctioned, only three have received approval, leading to a rampant underground market operated by the gravel mafia, under scrutiny by law enforcement and the judiciary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, delays in environmental clearance for gravel leases have inadvertently bolstered illegal mining activities, frustrating both authorities and the public. Of the 24 auctioned leases, merely three have received approval, highlighting a significant backlog that feeds the illegal gravel trade.

Local contractors demand swift action, citing elevated prices due to under-the-counter dealings by the gravel mafia. The Marwar Building Construction Contractors Union has called for immediate intervention to stabilize access and pricing for consumers, who currently bear the brunt of inflated costs.

This situation has also endangered public safety. Recent incidents, including the death of a police officer due to reckless gravel dumper driving, underscore the seriousness of the issue. Law enforcement, under pressure, has initiated multiple arrests and vehicle seizures, and the case has attracted judicial attention demanding comprehensive investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

