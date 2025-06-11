Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's Sentence
Argentina's Supreme Court has confirmed a six-year prison term for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on corruption charges. This verdict hinders her plans to run for a legislative seat in the capital. De Kirchner's presidency was marked by significant state spending and budget deficits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:28 IST
Argentina's judiciary reached a significant verdict as the Supreme Court upheld a six-year imprisonment sentence for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner due to corruption allegations.
During her eight-year tenure following the presidency of her husband in 2007, Argentina witnessed rampant governmental expenditure and substantial budget shortfalls.
The court's ruling obstructs Fernández de Kirchner's intentions to seek a legislative role in the upcoming September elections in the nation's capital.
