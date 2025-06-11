Left Menu

Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's Sentence

Argentina's Supreme Court has confirmed a six-year prison term for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on corruption charges. This verdict hinders her plans to run for a legislative seat in the capital. De Kirchner's presidency was marked by significant state spending and budget deficits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 11-06-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 02:28 IST
Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's Sentence

Argentina's judiciary reached a significant verdict as the Supreme Court upheld a six-year imprisonment sentence for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner due to corruption allegations.

During her eight-year tenure following the presidency of her husband in 2007, Argentina witnessed rampant governmental expenditure and substantial budget shortfalls.

The court's ruling obstructs Fernández de Kirchner's intentions to seek a legislative role in the upcoming September elections in the nation's capital.

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025