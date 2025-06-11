Argentina's Supreme Court Upholds Cristina Fernández de Kirchner's Sentence

Argentina's judiciary reached a significant verdict as the Supreme Court upheld a six-year imprisonment sentence for former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner due to corruption allegations.

During her eight-year tenure following the presidency of her husband in 2007, Argentina witnessed rampant governmental expenditure and substantial budget shortfalls.

The court's ruling obstructs Fernández de Kirchner's intentions to seek a legislative role in the upcoming September elections in the nation's capital.