China and U.S. Reach Trade Framework Agreement

China and the United States have made significant strides towards resolving trade tensions. On Tuesday, China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang revealed that negotiating teams from both countries agreed on a trade framework after intense discussions.

The agreement came following two days of negotiations. According to Minister Li, the framework aligns with the discussions that took place between the two heads of state on June 5 and the consensus reached during the Geneva meeting.

This development marks a crucial step in improving bilateral trade relations and will soon be presented to the leaders for further deliberation and potential approval.

