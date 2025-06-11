China and U.S. Reach Trade Framework Agreement
China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang announced that China and the U.S. have agreed on a trade framework. This agreement follows two days of negotiations and will be presented to the leaders of both nations for approval, reflecting consensus from a previous phone call and Geneva meeting.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
China and the United States have made significant strides towards resolving trade tensions. On Tuesday, China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang revealed that negotiating teams from both countries agreed on a trade framework after intense discussions.
The agreement came following two days of negotiations. According to Minister Li, the framework aligns with the discussions that took place between the two heads of state on June 5 and the consensus reached during the Geneva meeting.
This development marks a crucial step in improving bilateral trade relations and will soon be presented to the leaders for further deliberation and potential approval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity Over Politics: Vice President's Plea for National Consensus
ASEAN Consensus on U.S. Trade Tariffs
Brazil's Battle Against Avian Trade Bans: Hope in Negotiations
Trump's Tax Bill Tango: Negotiations, Criticisms, and Controversies
European Stocks Stumble Amid Trade Negotiations and Economic Data Review