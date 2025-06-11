Left Menu

China and U.S. Reach Trade Framework Agreement

China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang announced that China and the U.S. have agreed on a trade framework. This agreement follows two days of negotiations and will be presented to the leaders of both nations for approval, reflecting consensus from a previous phone call and Geneva meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 04:34 IST
China and U.S. Reach Trade Framework Agreement
Li Chenggang
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

China and the United States have made significant strides towards resolving trade tensions. On Tuesday, China's Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang revealed that negotiating teams from both countries agreed on a trade framework after intense discussions.

The agreement came following two days of negotiations. According to Minister Li, the framework aligns with the discussions that took place between the two heads of state on June 5 and the consensus reached during the Geneva meeting.

This development marks a crucial step in improving bilateral trade relations and will soon be presented to the leaders for further deliberation and potential approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025