Trump's Military Maneuvers: From Fort Bragg to Los Angeles
President Donald Trump defended his deployment of military forces to Los Angeles, arguing it was necessary to maintain national order amid protests against his immigration policies. During his visit to Fort Bragg, Trump celebrated the Army's 250th anniversary and warned against protesters disrupting a planned military parade in Washington.
President Donald Trump utilized a speech at Fort Bragg to justify his contentious decision to deploy troops to Los Angeles. Emphasizing national sovereignty, Trump criticized the ongoing protests in California against his immigration policies, describing them as a threat to public peace and order.
The deployment, involving 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops, has sparked significant controversy, with California's Democratic leaders filing a lawsuit to block the move, labelling it an abuse of power. While some Los Angeles protests have seen clashes, many remain peaceful, supporting the rights of immigrants.
Commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary at Fort Bragg, Trump also highlighted the upcoming military parade in Washington, vowing strong measures against any protest disturbances. The president's maneuvers underscore his administration's focus on military strength and domestic enforcement amid contentious immigration policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
