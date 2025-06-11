Left Menu

Trump's Military Maneuvers: From Fort Bragg to Los Angeles

President Donald Trump defended his deployment of military forces to Los Angeles, arguing it was necessary to maintain national order amid protests against his immigration policies. During his visit to Fort Bragg, Trump celebrated the Army's 250th anniversary and warned against protesters disrupting a planned military parade in Washington.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 04:46 IST
Trump's Military Maneuvers: From Fort Bragg to Los Angeles
Trump

President Donald Trump utilized a speech at Fort Bragg to justify his contentious decision to deploy troops to Los Angeles. Emphasizing national sovereignty, Trump criticized the ongoing protests in California against his immigration policies, describing them as a threat to public peace and order.

The deployment, involving 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops, has sparked significant controversy, with California's Democratic leaders filing a lawsuit to block the move, labelling it an abuse of power. While some Los Angeles protests have seen clashes, many remain peaceful, supporting the rights of immigrants.

Commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary at Fort Bragg, Trump also highlighted the upcoming military parade in Washington, vowing strong measures against any protest disturbances. The president's maneuvers underscore his administration's focus on military strength and domestic enforcement amid contentious immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025