Court Upholds 'Liberation Day' Tariffs Amid Legal Scrutiny

A federal appeals court allowed Trump's extensive tariffs to remain while reviewing a lower court's decision. Trump's administration cites emergency powers for these tariffs, impacting trade relations with key partners like Canada and China. The legal battle continues with July arguments scheduled, questioning the presidential authority under IEEPA.

Updated: 11-06-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:09 IST
In a significant development, a federal appeals court permitted President Donald Trump's extensive tariffs to continue while reviewing a lower court's blockage. This decision, made by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, underscores a complex legal debate over the presidential reach under emergency economic powers.

The litigation is set to play a crucial role as the Federal Circuit plans to have an uncommon hearing with the full 11-member court rather than the usual three-judge panel, pointing to the case's gravity. The court scheduled the arguments for July 31, maintaining a temporary hold on the prior ruling against these tariffs.

President Trump has leveraged these tariffs in negotiations with major trading partners, affecting global markets and businesses. Meanwhile, numerous legal challenges argue against his extensive use of the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, noting it was intended for extraordinary threats, not trade deficits or fentanyl issues.

