Nationwide Uproar Over Immigration Enforcement Spreads Amidst Military Mobilization

The streets of America have become a battleground as protests over immigration enforcement raids escalate, following President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard and Marines. Initially centered in Los Angeles, the protests have now erupted nationwide, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction with the administration's immigration policies.

Demonstrators from Seattle to Washington, D.C., have voiced their opposition through marches, slogans, and signs targeting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. While many of these gatherings remain peaceful, tensions have flared at times, resulting in confrontations with law enforcement and several arrests.

Despite the uproar, the Trump administration remains undeterred. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem affirmed on social media that ICE would continue its operations, emphasizing the need to enforce the law. Activists plan further demonstrations leading up to Trump's planned military parade in Washington, promising a robust display of resistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)