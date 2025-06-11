Left Menu

High Court Condemns Police Apathy in Abduction Cases

The Allahabad High Court criticized police inaction in abduction cases, highlighting their failure to be accountable. A bench, led by Justice JJ Munir and Justice Anil Kumar, addressed a missing person case involving petitioner Nitesh Kumar and stressed the need for personal accountability among officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:30 IST
The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern rebuke of the police's apathetic approach to handling abduction cases. While addressing the matter of a missing person, the court observed that officers often present an inflated image yet fail to address public grievances effectively.

A bench consisting of Justice JJ Munir and Justice Anil Kumar remarked on the general lack of commitment shown by law enforcement in such severe cases. This observation came during the proceedings of a writ petition by Nitesh Kumar, whose brother's disappearance in Varanasi has remained unresolved.

The court instructed the state government to respond and demanded a personal affidavit from the Police Commissioner of Varanasi by June 12, detailing the steps taken to find the missing person. Highlighting the severe consequences of inaction, the bench urged for accountability among police heads when abductions result in tragic outcomes.

