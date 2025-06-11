High Court Condemns Police Apathy in Abduction Cases

The Allahabad High Court has issued a stern rebuke of the police's apathetic approach to handling abduction cases. While addressing the matter of a missing person, the court observed that officers often present an inflated image yet fail to address public grievances effectively.

A bench consisting of Justice JJ Munir and Justice Anil Kumar remarked on the general lack of commitment shown by law enforcement in such severe cases. This observation came during the proceedings of a writ petition by Nitesh Kumar, whose brother's disappearance in Varanasi has remained unresolved.

The court instructed the state government to respond and demanded a personal affidavit from the Police Commissioner of Varanasi by June 12, detailing the steps taken to find the missing person. Highlighting the severe consequences of inaction, the bench urged for accountability among police heads when abductions result in tragic outcomes.

