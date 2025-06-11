Manhunt in Samba: Security Forces on High Alert

A massive search operation was launched by security forces on Wednesday in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspected terrorist activity. Villagers had reported seeing two individuals in combat uniforms near a local school.

Authorities acted swiftly by cordoning off the area and deploying joint police and army teams to conduct an intensive search along the Dhar road area.

Despite the thorough search, there has been no confirmed sighting of the suspects, according to officials. The operation continues as security forces remain on high alert.

