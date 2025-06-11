Left Menu

Manhunt in Samba: Security Forces on High Alert

Security forces in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir initiated a search after reports of two suspected terrorists. The individuals, allegedly in combat uniforms, were spotted by villagers near a school. The area was promptly cordoned off as police and army teams began a thorough operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 11-06-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 10:02 IST
A massive search operation was launched by security forces on Wednesday in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir following reports of suspected terrorist activity. Villagers had reported seeing two individuals in combat uniforms near a local school.

Authorities acted swiftly by cordoning off the area and deploying joint police and army teams to conduct an intensive search along the Dhar road area.

Despite the thorough search, there has been no confirmed sighting of the suspects, according to officials. The operation continues as security forces remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

