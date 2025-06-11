Operation Honeymoon: Unraveling the Murder of Raja Raghuvanshi
The Meghalaya Police arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi and four others in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi. The investigation, codenamed 'Operation Honeymoon', involved collecting evidence and reconstructing the crime scene in Sohra. The accused, arrested from Indore and Ghazipur, are undergoing legal proceedings for their alleged involvement.
India
- India
The Meghalaya Police have made a significant breakthrough in the murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, arresting his wife, Sonam, and four others late at midnight. The special investigation team (SIT) aims to reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra, where Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge.
As part of 'Operation Honeymoon', detectives gathered crucial evidence from locations frequented by the suspects in Indore and Ghazipur. The arrested individuals will face a local court as the SIT seeks police custody to advance the investigation.
Raghuvanshi and his wife vanished while on vacation in Meghalaya, and his disappearance swiftly turned into a murder inquiry after his body was found. Allegations of conspiracy and murder have led to the detainment of the five suspects across two states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
