Diplomatic efforts aimed at mending U.S.-Russia relations are set to continue in Moscow, according to Russia's new ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev. The talks, previously held in Istanbul, mark a crucial step in ongoing efforts to address the challenges plaguing bilateral ties.

Ambassador Darchiev, in his statement to the state TASS news agency, highlighted significant hurdles, including the influence of the so-called U.S. 'deep state' and anti-Russian sentiment within Congress, factors that have impeded diplomatic progress.

The strained relationship, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, recalls Cold War tensions. The Trump administration regards the Ukraine situation as a proxy war, warning of potential escalation into a larger conflict, underscoring the critical nature of these diplomatic negotiations.