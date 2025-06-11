Left Menu

Crackdown on Anti-Hindu Elements in Assam: 92 Arrested Following Pahalgam Attack

Assam police have apprehended two more persons, raising the arrest total to 92 for alleged anti-Hindu activities since the Pahalgam terror attack. Arrests include those for communally sensitive social media posts and derogatory comments on Hindu deities. The crackdown includes actions against pro-Pakistan activities.

Assam authorities have intensified their crackdown on individuals deemed 'anti-Hindu elements', with the total number of arrests climbing to 92 since the Pahalgam terror attack, announced Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The recent arrests include individuals charged with making communally sensitive social media posts.

The police apprehended Sabikul Islam from Lakhimpur for allegedly posting such content online, while Dulal Bora was detained for making derogatory remarks about Lord Krishna and Rukmini. The chief minister emphasized, 'Anti-Hindu elements nabbed! Crackdown continues… Total 92 culprits behind bars', in a post on platform 'X'.

The state-wide operation also targets those accused of anti-India and pro-Pakistan activities. Notably, AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was earlier arrested on sedition charges related to defending Pakistan's role in the Pahalgam attack, later facing charges under the National Security Act.

