Tragic Road Accident in Kenya Claims Lives of Keralites

A road accident in Kenya involving Indian tourists, including a Palakkad-based woman and her daughter, resulted in the deaths of at least five Keralites. The victims, originally from Qatar, were set to visit Kerala. The woman's son-in-law and grandson survived but required medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic road accident in Kenya has left at least five Keralites presumed dead, including a woman from Palakkad and her young daughter. They were among a group of 28 Indian tourists traveling from Qatar for a vacation in Kerala when the incident occurred on June 9.

The woman's father revealed that the family had been eagerly anticipating their arrival in Kerala for their children's summer holidays. Unfortunately, the accident involving a tourist bus took place around 150 kilometers from Nairobi, causing significant distress to the families involved.

The deceased woman's son-in-law and grandson are currently receiving medical treatment in Nairobi, while efforts are underway to complete the necessary formalities to repatriate the bodies for final rites in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. The Indian High Commission has yet to confirm the victims' identities.

