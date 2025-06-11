Signalman Sentenced for Murder: Tragedy in the Ranks
A signalman of the Jat Regiment, Nitesh Pandey, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering Sudarshana Senapati, the wife of a fellow soldier. The crime occurred on March 13, 2023, triggered by Pandey's suspicion of an affair. The court also imposed a fine, with additional imprisonment for non-payment.
In a high-profile case, a court has sentenced Nitesh Pandey, a signalman with the Jat Regiment, to life imprisonment for the murder of Sudarshana Senapati, the wife of fellow soldier Manoj Senapati.
The verdict was delivered by Sessions Judge Vijendra Tripathi following Pandey's conviction in the gruesome case dating back to March of this year. Prosecutors presented compelling evidence, including testimonies from nine witnesses, to support the charges against Pandey.
Pandey, driven by a suspicion of infidelity, confronted and fatally attacked Sudarshana at her residence. Alongside the life sentence, Pandey faces additional imprisonment unless he pays the Rs 22,000 fine levied by the court.
