Trump's Trillion-Dollar Tax Cut Plan: A Billion-Aid Setback

President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes by trillions might drastically reduce funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), trimming billions from this crucial social safety net benefiting millions of low-income Americans.

The proposed legislation seeks to shift more cost burdens to states and introduce stricter work requirements for recipients, which could result in reduced food aid.

The bill, having narrowly passed the House, is now under Senate review. This move has stirred debate about its potential impact on millions depending on SNAP, with projections indicating a significant reduction in federal expenditure and programme participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)