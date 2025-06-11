Trump's Trillion-Dollar Tax Cut Plan: A Billion-Aid Setback
President Donald Trump's tax cut plan could significantly slash spending on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), affecting millions of low-income people in the United States. The proposed legislation demands states cover more costs and implements stricter work requirements, potentially reducing food assistance to many households.
President Donald Trump's plan to cut taxes by trillions might drastically reduce funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP), trimming billions from this crucial social safety net benefiting millions of low-income Americans.
The proposed legislation seeks to shift more cost burdens to states and introduce stricter work requirements for recipients, which could result in reduced food aid.
The bill, having narrowly passed the House, is now under Senate review. This move has stirred debate about its potential impact on millions depending on SNAP, with projections indicating a significant reduction in federal expenditure and programme participation.
