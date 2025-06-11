Finnish Skies in Turmoil: Suspected Airspace Violation by Russia

In a swiftly escalating situation, Finland's foreign ministry has summoned Russia's leading diplomat to Helsinki following a suspected airspace breach on June 10. This incident marks the second alleged incursion by Russian aircraft into Finnish territory in less than three weeks.

NATO-member Finland announced on Tuesday that they suspect a Russian military aircraft entered Finnish airspace, specifically near the coastal city of Porvoo, located in southern Finland. The Finnish Border Guard has launched an inquiry into the incident to gather more information and confirm the alleged violation.

The Finnish foreign ministry confirmed to Reuters that they have requested a meeting with Russia's acting head of mission to address the troubling event. This underscores increasing tensions in the Nordic region, prompted by repeated airspace violations thought to involve Russian military aircraft.

