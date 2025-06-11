Left Menu

Finnish Skies in Turmoil: Suspected Airspace Violation by Russia

Finland's foreign ministry has called in Russia's top diplomat after a suspected breach of Finnish airspace by a Russian military aircraft. This marks the second such incident in less than three weeks. The airspace breach allegedly occurred near Porvoo, triggering an investigation by the Finnish Border Guard.

Updated: 11-06-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swiftly escalating situation, Finland's foreign ministry has summoned Russia's leading diplomat to Helsinki following a suspected airspace breach on June 10. This incident marks the second alleged incursion by Russian aircraft into Finnish territory in less than three weeks.

NATO-member Finland announced on Tuesday that they suspect a Russian military aircraft entered Finnish airspace, specifically near the coastal city of Porvoo, located in southern Finland. The Finnish Border Guard has launched an inquiry into the incident to gather more information and confirm the alleged violation.

The Finnish foreign ministry confirmed to Reuters that they have requested a meeting with Russia's acting head of mission to address the troubling event. This underscores increasing tensions in the Nordic region, prompted by repeated airspace violations thought to involve Russian military aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

