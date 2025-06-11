Man Arrested in Chhattisgarh for Alleged Murder of Wife

A tragic incident unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district where a 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, driven by suspicions of an extramarital affair, officials disclosed on Wednesday.

The brutal act occurred on Tuesday in the Kotpara area, under the jurisdiction of Nagari police station. Reports indicate that the couple, married for just three months, frequently quarreled over trivial matters.

According to police, the husband allegedly used a sickle to slit his wife's throat at their residence. Following a tip-off from neighbors, authorities apprehended the accused, who confessed to the crime citing suspicions about his wife's fidelity. A case has been filed, and further investigation is in progress, authorities added.