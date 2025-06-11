Telangana High Court Grants Bail to Gali Janardhan Reddy in Illegal Mining Case
The Telangana High Court has suspended the conviction of former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy in the Obulapuram Mining Company illegal mining case. Reddy and three others were previously sentenced to seven years in prison. The court granted them bail, requiring a personal bond of Rs 10 lakh.
The Telangana High Court has suspended the conviction and sentencing of former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy in the high-profile Obulapuram Mining Company illegal iron ore mining case.
This decision comes as a significant development, with the court also granting bail to Reddy and three others convicted in the case, including his brother-in-law and Managing Director of OMC, B V Srinivas Reddy, the former Director of Mines and Geology VD Rajagopal, and Reddy's assistant Mehafuz Ali Khan.
The convictions were initially handed down by a special CBI court on May 6, but the High Court's order has temporarily halted their seven-year imprisonment sentences, allowing them release upon compliance with bail conditions.
