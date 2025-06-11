Telangana High Court Grants Bail to Gali Janardhan Reddy in Illegal Mining Case

The Telangana High Court has suspended the conviction and sentencing of former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy in the high-profile Obulapuram Mining Company illegal iron ore mining case.

This decision comes as a significant development, with the court also granting bail to Reddy and three others convicted in the case, including his brother-in-law and Managing Director of OMC, B V Srinivas Reddy, the former Director of Mines and Geology VD Rajagopal, and Reddy's assistant Mehafuz Ali Khan.

The convictions were initially handed down by a special CBI court on May 6, but the High Court's order has temporarily halted their seven-year imprisonment sentences, allowing them release upon compliance with bail conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)