South Korea Halts Aggressive Border Broadcasts in Diplomatic Shift

South Korea's military announced a halt to its loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea along the border, fulfilling a pledge by newly inaugurated President Lee Jae-myung to foster peaceful relations with Pyongyang. This decision marks a significant diplomatic shift.

The loudspeaker blasts, resumed last year amid escalating tensions, included propaganda and K-pop music. They were initially reactivated in retaliation to North Korean balloons carrying propaganda material into the South.

President Lee has prioritized enhancing inter-Korean trust and peace since his inauguration. His administration views ceasing the broadcasts as a crucial step toward improving the often strained ties between the two Koreas.

