South Korea Halts Aggressive Border Broadcasts in Diplomatic Shift
South Korea has ceased loudspeaker broadcasts targeting North Korea near their shared border. This decision aligns with President Lee Jae-myung’s promise to restore diplomatic dialogue and trust with Pyongyang. The broadcasts, resumed last year in response to Northern propaganda activities, are now halted to foster peace on the peninsula.
South Korea's military announced a halt to its loudspeaker broadcasts aimed at North Korea along the border, fulfilling a pledge by newly inaugurated President Lee Jae-myung to foster peaceful relations with Pyongyang. This decision marks a significant diplomatic shift.
The loudspeaker blasts, resumed last year amid escalating tensions, included propaganda and K-pop music. They were initially reactivated in retaliation to North Korean balloons carrying propaganda material into the South.
President Lee has prioritized enhancing inter-Korean trust and peace since his inauguration. His administration views ceasing the broadcasts as a crucial step toward improving the often strained ties between the two Koreas.
