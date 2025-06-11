Left Menu

India's Constitution: From Oppression to Empowerment

Chief Justice B R Gavai, in a speech at the Oxford Union, emphasized the transformative power of India's Constitution in addressing social inequities. Highlighting his own journey, Gavai praised Dr. B R Ambedkar's role in embedding representation and described the Constitution as a dynamic force for social justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:52 IST
In a recent address at the Oxford Union, Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai, emphasized the transformative power of the Indian Constitution. He described it as a social document aiming to rebalance power and restore dignity, especially to marginalized communities.

Chief Justice Gavai highlighted his personal journey from a municipal school background to his current role, showcasing the profound impact of the country's 'legal charter'. He credited Dr. B R Ambedkar's visionary role in drafting the Constitution, particularly in advocating for representation and affirmative measures.

Gavai also pointed to the progress of Indian democracy, noting recent constitutional amendments to secure political reservations for women. His address included engagement with students on the role of technology and representation in justice, marking his UK lecture tour on the Constitution.

