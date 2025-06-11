Left Menu

Austria Mourns: National Silence Observed Following Graz School Tragedy

Austria paused for a minute of silence to honor the 10 victims of the Graz school shooting, marking its deadliest post-WWII attack. The assailant's motive remains unclear. Memorial services and candlelight vigils were held, as investigations continue into the tragic incident's details and motives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Graz | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Austria

Austria united in grief on Wednesday as the nation observed a minute of silence in remembrance of the Graz school shooting victims. The tragedy, resulting in the deaths of ten individuals, was marked by widespread mourning.

Austria declared three days of national mourning for what is considered its deadliest post-World War II attack. At precisely 10 am, the exact time authorities were notified of the attack, the nation came to a standstill. In Graz, Austria's second-largest city, hundreds gathered in the central square, contributing to a growing memorial of flowers and candles.

Investigators revealed that the 21-year-old perpetrator, a former student, left a farewell letter but no clear motive. The public security director confirmed ongoing investigations to unveil further details about the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

