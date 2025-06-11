Civil Defence Volunteers Demand Reinstatement Amid Protests in Delhi
Civil defence volunteers protested outside Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's residence, demanding reinstatement after being removed. The volunteers raised issues regarding the usage of the Civil Defence Act and questioned their hiring in 2015. AAP State Convener alleged police detentions, which were later clarified by the police.
On Wednesday, civil defence volunteers gathered outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, demanding their reinstatement after being removed from service. The demonstration took place in Shalimar Bagh, where the volunteers voiced frustrations over their dismissal.
The removal stemmed from objections by the finance and revenue departments regarding the assignment of volunteers to non-emergency roles, specifically citing an inappropriate deployment as bus marshals. This raised questions about the broader hiring and management of civil defence personnel since 2015.
AAP's Delhi State Convener, Saurabh Bharadwaj, added to the controversy by claiming that police detained several bus marshals amid the protest, although authorities later clarified that no such detentions occurred.
