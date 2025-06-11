China-U.S. Trade Accord: A Path to Strengthened Economic Ties

China and the United States are striving to enhance their economic relations, following significant trade negotiations concluded in London. China's Vice Premier He Lifeng has called for greater communication and consensus between the two nations after they agreed to restore the terms of a delicate trade truce.

The negotiations, which involved high-level officials including U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, tackled pivotal trade issues that have disrupted global supply chains due to tariffs and export control measures. Both sides acknowledged the need for a consultation mechanism to reduce misunderstandings and foster cooperation.

The talks come after a temporary suspension of tariffs as the two superpowers attempt to navigate through substantial issues like rare earth exports and technology trade restrictions. The newly reached agreement aims to balance these aspects by lifting some restrictions, subject to presidential approval.