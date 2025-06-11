Left Menu

Tragic Escape: Family's Fatal Leap from Fire

The bodies of three family members who died after jumping from a Dwarka apartment engulfed in flames have been returned to their kin. The victims, Yash Yadav, his daughter Ashima, and nephew Shivam, will be cremated in their native Uttar Pradesh village. Calls for a thorough investigation continue.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The tragic outcome of a devastating fire that broke out in a duplex apartment in Dwarka has left a community in mourning. The bodies of Yash Yadav, his daughter Ashima, and nephew Shivam were handed over to their grieving relatives after necessary formalities, including post-mortem examinations, were completed.

Amit Bhandari, a family friend, confirmed that the bodies were released around midday on Wednesday. The family has begun their somber journey to their native village in Etah district, Uttar Pradesh, for the cremation, which will take place in the coming days. Despite their loss, calls for a comprehensive inquiry into the cause of the fire persist.

The blaze, which occurred the previous Tuesday, engulfed the eighth and ninth floors of the Shabad Apartment complex. In a desperate attempt to escape, the victims leaped from the eighth floor, resulting in their tragic deaths. The incident has prompted renewed discussions on fire safety protocols and emergency response measures.

