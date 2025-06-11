Ukraine has received the bodies of 1,212 soldiers fallen in the ongoing conflict with Russia, marking a poignant moment in the protracted war. Officials from Kyiv, responsible for coordinating prisoner exchanges, confirmed the repatriation on Wednesday.

The prisoner exchange coordination committee, through the Telegram messaging app, disclosed the success of recent efforts while sharing images of International Committee of the Red Cross personnel at a secluded location. Emblems signifying the "On the Shield" group adorned several refrigerated trucks involved in the operation. Despite agreements reached in recent talks, implementation struggles have cast a shadow over these exchanges.

In an update, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that Russia had offered to return 6,000 bodies, though only a fraction had been identified. The recently returned remains will undergo identification by Ukraine's Interior Ministry and other relevant agencies. As Russia and Ukraine exchanged young prisoners of war recently, ongoing combat persists, particularly marked by territorial claims in Dnipropetrovsk and a major drone offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)