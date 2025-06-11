Left Menu

Homecoming of Heroes: Ukraine Repatriates Fallen Soldiers

Ukraine has repatriated the bodies of 1,212 soldiers killed in the war with Russia. This comes as part of an agreement between Kyiv and Moscow to exchange war dead. Meanwhile, fighting continues, with reports of significant military activity and ongoing prisoner exchanges between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:31 IST
Homecoming of Heroes: Ukraine Repatriates Fallen Soldiers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine has received the bodies of 1,212 soldiers fallen in the ongoing conflict with Russia, marking a poignant moment in the protracted war. Officials from Kyiv, responsible for coordinating prisoner exchanges, confirmed the repatriation on Wednesday.

The prisoner exchange coordination committee, through the Telegram messaging app, disclosed the success of recent efforts while sharing images of International Committee of the Red Cross personnel at a secluded location. Emblems signifying the "On the Shield" group adorned several refrigerated trucks involved in the operation. Despite agreements reached in recent talks, implementation struggles have cast a shadow over these exchanges.

In an update, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy indicated that Russia had offered to return 6,000 bodies, though only a fraction had been identified. The recently returned remains will undergo identification by Ukraine's Interior Ministry and other relevant agencies. As Russia and Ukraine exchanged young prisoners of war recently, ongoing combat persists, particularly marked by territorial claims in Dnipropetrovsk and a major drone offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025