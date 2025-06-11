Left Menu

House Speaker Mike Johnson's Historic Visit to Israel

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson will visit Israel on June 22 to address the parliament. His trip, amid Israel's military campaign in Gaza, includes a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The visit coincides with sanctions imposed by several countries on far-right Israeli ministers.

Mike Johnson

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is set to make a significant visit to Israel on June 22, where he will address the Israeli parliament. The announcement came amid a backdrop of ongoing tensions in the region.

Johnson, whose visit was first reported by Punchbowl News, emphasized the deep bonds between the United States and Israel beyond military and trade relationships. During his trip, he is slated to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

The visit coincides with heightened Israeli military activities in the Gaza Strip and recent international sanctions by several countries against Israeli ministers, highlighting a critical juncture in Middle Eastern diplomacy.

