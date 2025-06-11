Left Menu

Trump's Confidence Wanes in Iran Nuclear Deal Prospects

In a recent interview, President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran, citing concerns about their uranium enrichment activities. Despite seeking a peaceful resolution, Trump indicated potential military action if no deal is reached, while Russia offered to mediate by converting Iran's enriched uranium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:11 IST
Trump's Confidence Wanes in Iran Nuclear Deal Prospects
Trump

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over the prospects of reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran during a recent interview aired on Wednesday. Trump, who spoke on the "Pod Force One" podcast, stated his diminishing confidence in persuading Iran to stop uranium enrichment amid ongoing talks.

Despite efforts to negotiate a deal placing limits on Iran's nuclear activities, tensions persist as Trump threatened military action should diplomacy fail. In discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump described the talks with Iran as "tough," indicating fears of prolonged delays in reaching an agreement.

As the international community seeks a peaceful resolution, Russia has offered to convert Iran's highly enriched uranium for civilian reactor use. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized Moscow's willingness to facilitate negotiations, seeking to bridge the gap between Washington and Tehran.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025