Trump's Confidence Wanes in Iran Nuclear Deal Prospects

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism over the prospects of reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran during a recent interview aired on Wednesday. Trump, who spoke on the "Pod Force One" podcast, stated his diminishing confidence in persuading Iran to stop uranium enrichment amid ongoing talks.

Despite efforts to negotiate a deal placing limits on Iran's nuclear activities, tensions persist as Trump threatened military action should diplomacy fail. In discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump described the talks with Iran as "tough," indicating fears of prolonged delays in reaching an agreement.

As the international community seeks a peaceful resolution, Russia has offered to convert Iran's highly enriched uranium for civilian reactor use. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov emphasized Moscow's willingness to facilitate negotiations, seeking to bridge the gap between Washington and Tehran.