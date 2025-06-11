Left Menu

Jharkhand Congress Aims to Set National Benchmark with PESA Rules

The Jharkhand Congress is working to refine the draft of the Jharkhand Panchayat Provisions (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Rules, 2024, with the aim of creating a model PESA implementation. In a recent workshop attended by party leaders, valuable feedback was gathered to empower gram sabhas for self-governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:16 IST
Jharkhand Congress Aims to Set National Benchmark with PESA Rules
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Congress has announced plans to provide comprehensive suggestions to the state government regarding the Jharkhand Panchayat Provisions (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Rules, 2024. This initiative, aimed at creating an exemplary PESA implementation, was discussed extensively in a party workshop.

Leaders such as state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and in-charge K Raju emphasized the significance of empowering gram sabhas, particularly in Scheduled Areas. The PESA Act, which seeks to recognize tribal rights, remains unimplemented in the state since its enactment in 1996.

Raju stated that written suggestions from members are expected by June 20, after which a committee will evaluate them, alongside field visits to tribal communities. The Panchayati Raj department released the draft rules in May, inviting public feedback, with Congress eager to set a national standard.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025