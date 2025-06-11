Jharkhand Congress Aims to Set National Benchmark with PESA Rules

The Jharkhand Congress has announced plans to provide comprehensive suggestions to the state government regarding the Jharkhand Panchayat Provisions (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Rules, 2024. This initiative, aimed at creating an exemplary PESA implementation, was discussed extensively in a party workshop.

Leaders such as state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh and in-charge K Raju emphasized the significance of empowering gram sabhas, particularly in Scheduled Areas. The PESA Act, which seeks to recognize tribal rights, remains unimplemented in the state since its enactment in 1996.

Raju stated that written suggestions from members are expected by June 20, after which a committee will evaluate them, alongside field visits to tribal communities. The Panchayati Raj department released the draft rules in May, inviting public feedback, with Congress eager to set a national standard.