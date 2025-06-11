Opposition Politician Lev Shlosberg's House Arrest Sparks Controversy
Lev Shlosberg, an opposition politician, has been placed under house arrest in Pskov for two months. He faces charges of discrediting the Russian army after criticizing the war in Ukraine. The arrest is linked to comments made in a January debate. Shlosberg denies the charges.
A Russian court in Pskov has ordered opposition politician Lev Shlosberg to be placed under house arrest for a two-month period. This decision comes after Shlosberg faced charges of discrediting the Russian army, stemming from his critique of the Ukraine conflict, which he likened to a 'bloody chess' game.
Shlosberg, aged 61, made the controversial comments during a video debate in January, where he called for an end to the ongoing war. His political party, the liberal Yabloko, asserts that his arrest is directly connected to these remarks, a charge that Shlosberg firmly denies.
The Pskov regional court, bordering Estonia, released images of Shlosberg standing inside a courtroom cage during the hearing. Authorities had previously labeled him a 'foreign agent', a term evoking negative Soviet-era connotations and complicating life for those designated. Conviction could see Shlosberg imprisoned for up to five years.
