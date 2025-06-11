Opposition Politician Lev Shlosberg's House Arrest Sparks Controversy

A Russian court in Pskov has ordered opposition politician Lev Shlosberg to be placed under house arrest for a two-month period. This decision comes after Shlosberg faced charges of discrediting the Russian army, stemming from his critique of the Ukraine conflict, which he likened to a 'bloody chess' game.

Shlosberg, aged 61, made the controversial comments during a video debate in January, where he called for an end to the ongoing war. His political party, the liberal Yabloko, asserts that his arrest is directly connected to these remarks, a charge that Shlosberg firmly denies.

The Pskov regional court, bordering Estonia, released images of Shlosberg standing inside a courtroom cage during the hearing. Authorities had previously labeled him a 'foreign agent', a term evoking negative Soviet-era connotations and complicating life for those designated. Conviction could see Shlosberg imprisoned for up to five years.

