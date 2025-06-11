Poland to Reinstate Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to possibly introduce partial border controls with Germany during the summer as a response to migration concerns. He emphasized the thorough screening of migrants returned from Germany to Poland, highlighting ongoing migration challenges between the two countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 11-06-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 19:53 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland may reintroduce partial controls at its border with Germany this summer, as stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during an address to lawmakers on Wednesday.
In light of increasing migration issues, Tusk emphasized that migrants sent back from Germany will undergo meticulous screening upon return to Poland.
This move signals Poland's proactive approach to manage and monitor migration along its borders, showcasing a commitment to secure and orderly migration processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Poland
- Germany
- border controls
- Donald Tusk
- migrants
- migration
- security
- screening
- lawmakers
- summer
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CPI (Maoist) commander killed in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand: DIG Palamu.
The Rise of Nonbanks: Credit Migration and Policy Risks in a Changing Financial System
Delhi Police Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Intense Gunfight in Jharkhand: Security Forces Neutralize Maoist Threat
North Korea's Security Chief Joins High-Profile Meeting in Russia