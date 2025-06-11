Poland to Reinstate Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

Poland may reintroduce partial controls at its border with Germany this summer, as stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during an address to lawmakers on Wednesday.

In light of increasing migration issues, Tusk emphasized that migrants sent back from Germany will undergo meticulous screening upon return to Poland.

This move signals Poland's proactive approach to manage and monitor migration along its borders, showcasing a commitment to secure and orderly migration processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)