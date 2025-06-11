Left Menu

Poland to Reinstate Border Controls Amid Migration Concerns

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced plans to possibly introduce partial border controls with Germany during the summer as a response to migration concerns. He emphasized the thorough screening of migrants returned from Germany to Poland, highlighting ongoing migration challenges between the two countries.

Poland may reintroduce partial controls at its border with Germany this summer, as stated by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during an address to lawmakers on Wednesday.

In light of increasing migration issues, Tusk emphasized that migrants sent back from Germany will undergo meticulous screening upon return to Poland.

This move signals Poland's proactive approach to manage and monitor migration along its borders, showcasing a commitment to secure and orderly migration processes.

