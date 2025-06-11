Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Wife Charged in Husband's Death

Sonam Raghuvanshi and four accomplices have been placed in eight-day police custody after being accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The police will reconstruct the crime scene and interrogate the accused, while denying any pregnancy speculation surrounding Sonam.

  • Country:
  • India

A court in Shillong has ordered eight-day police custody for Sonam Raghuvanshi and her four alleged accomplices after her husband was found dead. Raja Raghuvanshi, an Indore businessman, was reportedly killed during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

The Meghalaya police transferred Sonam from Uttar Pradesh and the other accused from Madhya Pradesh under transit remand. The East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem confirmed their eight-day confinement through judicial approval.

Investigators aim to reconstruct the crime scene and seek clarity by corroborating suspects' statements with evidence. While pregnancy claims about Sonam were refuted through medical tests, further inquiries are poised to unfold. Authorities urge against premature media speculations as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

