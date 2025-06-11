Arrest in Goa: Hotel Horror Unveiled

In a shocking incident in Goa's North Goa district, police have arrested two men accused of raping three young girls in a hotel. The arrest was announced on Wednesday after a prompt response to a distress call.

Complaints were lodged by the girls' parents on June 8, reporting that the children had gone missing the day before. The girls, aged eleven, thirteen, and fifteen, reside in the same building—a fact that added urgency to the search, particularly as the two older children are sisters.

Law enforcement swiftly intervened, forming several teams that led to the recovery of the girls on the same day from a hotel situated on Calangute beach. The accused, identified as Altaf Mujawar, 19, and Om Naik, 21, are facing serious charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and multiple child protection acts, as authorities continue their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)