From Honeymoon to Homicide: The Raja Raghuvanshi Case
Sonam Raghuvanshi, arrested for her husband Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, is returning to her hometown Indore. The murder, part of a conspiracy with alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, shocks the nation, leading Meghalaya police to investigate. 'Operation Honeymoon' unfolds with multiple arrests and a nationwide investigation.
In a shocking turn of events, the Meghalaya police are set to bring Sonam Raghuvanshi back to Indore, her hometown, following her alleged involvement in the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi.
The murder, part of an elaborately planned conspiracy, unraveled during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya. Five individuals, including Sonam and her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, are in custody.
The case, dubbed 'Operation Honeymoon,' reveals a sinister plot that has gripped the nation, with investigators from Meghalaya and Indore working closely to gather evidence and uncover the full extent of the crime.
