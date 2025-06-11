Left Menu

Notorious Auto Thief Nabbed: The Capture of Avtar Singh

The Delhi Police have arrested Avtar Singh, alias Hunny Singh, a 34-year-old notorious auto thief, in Patiala, Punjab. Singh has 70 auto theft involvements across Delhi and has been evading capture by frequently changing locations. His apprehension followed specific intelligence and technical surveillance efforts by the police.

The Delhi Police secured a major victory by apprehending Avtar Singh, alias Hunny Singh, a 34-year-old notorious offender involved in multiple auto theft cases in Delhi. Singh, who dropped out of school after Class 8, initially found himself among auto-lifters in the Mayapuri area, eventually plunging into the illegal trade full-time for easy money.

Famed for his skills in unlocking and disposing of stolen vehicles, Singh became a prime target for police as he had managed to evade arrest by constantly changing locations. Finally, specific intelligence and technical surveillance efforts led to his capture on June 10 in Patiala, Punjab, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh.

Previously declared a proclaimed offender in four separate FIRs, Singh faces several legal proceedings under the Code of Criminal Procedure, including a Non-Bailable Warrant from the Rani Bagh police station. With his younger brother, Gurjeet Singh alias Happy, also serving time for similar offenses, the Singh brothers are infamous figures in vehicle theft circles.

