Colombia's Financial Balancing Act: Boosting Debt to Cover Deficit
Colombia is considering increasing its external and domestic debt by billions to manage a growing fiscal deficit. The government plans to issue $2.4 billion in additional external bonds and secure $1 billion in loans. These measures aim to stabilize the economy while addressing budgetary shortfalls.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombia is contemplating a significant increase in both its external and domestic debt, potentially amounting to several billion dollars, aiming to tackle a larger fiscal deficit, according to market sources privy to the discussions, as reported on Wednesday.
The government looks to issue roughly $2.4 billion in additional external bonds, complemented by obtaining loans approximating $1 billion through commercial banks. This information comes from sources who engaged in meetings with finance ministry officials.
The strategic move is seen as essential for stabilizing Colombia's economy and ensuring budgetary shortfalls are efficiently managed, aligning with the country's fiscal policies for economic sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IMF Report: Mongolia’s Economy Gains Most When Government Invests in Infrastructure
Dairy Boom Adds $4.5B to NZ Economy as Farmers Reap Record 2024/25 Milk Prices
Hong Kong Welcomes Jia Jia and De De: Giant Pandas' Arrival Sparks 'Panda Economy'
We were happy when India overtook UK as it had ruled over us; now there is pressure as to when we will be no 3 economy: PM.
Lao Economy Grows Amid Inflation and Labor Challenges, Says World Bank Report