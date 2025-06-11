Left Menu

From Activism to Revolution: CJI Gavai's Vision for Judicial Integrity

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the enduring nature of judicial activism while warning against its evolution into judicial terrorism. Speaking at the Oxford Union, Gavai highlighted the Constitution’s transformative role, particularly for marginalized communities, and drew from his personal journey to illustrate its positive impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:57 IST
From Activism to Revolution: CJI Gavai's Vision for Judicial Integrity
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has affirmed the permanence of judicial activism while issuing a caution against its mutation into judicial terrorism. His remarks stressed the need for the judiciary to exercise restraint, leveraging judicial review judiciously when faced with laws that conflict with constitutional fundamentals.

Addressing the Oxford Union in London, CJI Gavai underscored the Constitution as a 'quiet revolution etched in ink.' He noted its transformative capacity, which not only enshrines rights but assists in elevating historically oppressed groups.

Citing the empowerment journey of marginalized communities, Gavai shared his own story: once viewed as 'untouchable,' he has risen to occupy India's pinnacle judicial position, testifying to the Constitution's promise and power.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025