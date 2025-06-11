From Activism to Revolution: CJI Gavai's Vision for Judicial Integrity
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai emphasized the enduring nature of judicial activism while warning against its evolution into judicial terrorism. Speaking at the Oxford Union, Gavai highlighted the Constitution’s transformative role, particularly for marginalized communities, and drew from his personal journey to illustrate its positive impact.
Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has affirmed the permanence of judicial activism while issuing a caution against its mutation into judicial terrorism. His remarks stressed the need for the judiciary to exercise restraint, leveraging judicial review judiciously when faced with laws that conflict with constitutional fundamentals.
Addressing the Oxford Union in London, CJI Gavai underscored the Constitution as a 'quiet revolution etched in ink.' He noted its transformative capacity, which not only enshrines rights but assists in elevating historically oppressed groups.
Citing the empowerment journey of marginalized communities, Gavai shared his own story: once viewed as 'untouchable,' he has risen to occupy India's pinnacle judicial position, testifying to the Constitution's promise and power.
CJI B R Gavai administers oath to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar as judges of SC.