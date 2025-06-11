Key Conspirator in NCP Leader's Murder Arrested in Canada
Zeeshan Akhtar, believed to be a central figure in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been arrested in Canada. The arrest is tied to a fake passport case. Authorities are working to extradite him to India for further interrogation regarding the murder case.
Zeeshan Akhtar, identified as a central figure in the conspiracy to murder NCP leader Baba Siddique, has been apprehended in Canada, as per Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam.
Akhtar's arrest comes as part of a probe into a fake passport issue. The process to extradite him to India is underway, where he is expected to face further questioning.
The Mumbai Police reported that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi contracted Akhtar and another associate for the murder of Siddique, who was killed in Bandra on October 12, 2024. To date, 25 arrests have been made in connection with the case.
