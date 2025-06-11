Crackdown on Drug Offenders in Jammu and Kashmir
Three individuals, involved in drug peddling and criminal activities, have been detained under stringent laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Two were booked under the PIT-NDPS Act, and one under the Public Safety Act, emphasizing the authorities' dedication to maintaining public safety and curbing illegal activities.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on drug peddlers and criminal elements, detaining three individuals under strict laws in the region's Jammu, Udhampur, and Rajouri districts.
The arrests were made in separate incidents involving two suspected drug peddlers taken into custody under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, and another alleged criminal booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
This decisive action underscores the commitment of law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir to safeguarding public safety and eradicating narcotics-related threats.
