Crackdown on Drug Offenders in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified their crackdown on drug peddlers and criminal elements, detaining three individuals under strict laws in the region's Jammu, Udhampur, and Rajouri districts.

The arrests were made in separate incidents involving two suspected drug peddlers taken into custody under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, and another alleged criminal booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

This decisive action underscores the commitment of law enforcement in Jammu and Kashmir to safeguarding public safety and eradicating narcotics-related threats.